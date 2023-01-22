All Sections
Medvedev complains that Russia "will struggle" due to Ramstein meeting

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 22 January 2023, 14:30
Medvedev complains that Russia will struggle due to Ramstein meeting

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, claimed that "Russia will struggle, and there should be no illusions".

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Quote: "The Ramstein meeting and allocation of heavy armament to Kyiv leave no doubt that our enemies will be trying to exhaust us for an indefinite amount of time, or better yet, to destroy us. 

They do have enough armament. If needed, they will start producing new weapons. So there should be no illusions.

What conclusions can we make? Firstly, it will not be easy. Secondly, in case of a prolonged conflict, a new military alliance will be formed sooner or later by the countries forced by the USA and their pack of castrated dogs…

It will be at that moment that the USA will abandon this old hag Europe and the remains of miserable Ukrainians, and the world will come back to the state of balance."

Background: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, called upon the participants of the eighth Pamstein meeting to consider supplying Ukraine with the F-16 fighters at the next meeting.

