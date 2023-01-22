All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians launch missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 17:13
Russians launch missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 January

Quote: "During the day, enemy forces carried out five airstrikes on the positions of the Ukraine’s Defence Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out over 20 attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: The main efforts of the Russians are focused on conducting an offensive on the Bakhmut front. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts. On the Kupiansk, Novopavlivka and Kherson fronts they are on the defensive.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts; no offensive groups were detected. At the same time, the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Doroshivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskrykivshchyna, Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were attacked.

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Kuzmyne in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 14 settlements were hit with artillery fire. Among them are Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka and Marinka came under Russian fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians fired on Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, over 16 settlements were hit with artillery, in particular, Vilne Pole, Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Stepove, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russians do not stop terrorising the civilian population. In particular, areas of the settlements of Dudchany, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne and the city of Kherson were hit by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery. There were casualties among the civilian population.

The Russians continue to suffer losses. Thus, trucks and cars with wounded Russian servicemen arrive daily at Nova Kakhovka City Hospital in Kherson Oblast. The number of killed occupiers is being established.

During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered three strikes on clusters of Russian personnel; units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of military personnel, and two Russian ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: