Russians launch missile attack on critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – General Staff report

The Russians launched a missile attack on a critical infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Saturday, 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 22 January

Quote: "During the day, enemy forces carried out five airstrikes on the positions of the Ukraine’s Defence Forces and a missile strike on critical infrastructure in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. They deployed multiple-launch rocket systems [MLRS] to carry out over 20 attacks."

Advertisement:

Details: The main efforts of the Russians are focused on conducting an offensive on the Bakhmut front. They conducted unsuccessful offensive operations on the Zaporizhzhia, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts. On the Kupiansk, Novopavlivka and Kherson fronts they are on the defensive.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts; no offensive groups were detected. At the same time, the areas of the settlements of Studenok, Doroshivka, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Iskrykivshchyna, Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast were subjected to mortar and artillery shelling.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka in Luhansk Oblast were attacked.

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Chervonopopivka and Kuzmyne in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, areas of 14 settlements were hit with artillery fire. Among them are Verkhnokamianske, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdiumivka and Maiorsk in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, the settlements of Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka and Marinka came under Russian fire.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians fired on Bohoiavlenka and Mykilske in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, over 16 settlements were hit with artillery, in particular, Vilne Pole, Vremivka, Novopil in Donetsk Oblast and Huliaipole, Pavlivka, Stepove, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

On the Kherson front, Russians do not stop terrorising the civilian population. In particular, areas of the settlements of Dudchany, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Berehove, Yantarne and the city of Kherson were hit by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery. There were casualties among the civilian population.

The Russians continue to suffer losses. Thus, trucks and cars with wounded Russian servicemen arrive daily at Nova Kakhovka City Hospital in Kherson Oblast. The number of killed occupiers is being established.

During the day, Ukraine’s Air Force delivered three strikes on clusters of Russian personnel; units of Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of military personnel, and two Russian ammunition storage points.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!