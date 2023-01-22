Bulgaria has no relation to explosion on Crimean bridge

Bulgaria has no relation to the explosion on the Crimean bridge that happened last October.

Source: Ivan Geshev, Bulgaria's Chief Public Prosecutor, on Twitter; European Pravda

Колегите от Софийската градска прокуратура категорично установиха, че България 🇧🇬 няма нищо общо с взрива на Кримския мост. Това е поредната руска хибридна атака срещу европейската общност 🇪🇺. — Ivan Geshev (@IvanGeshevPG) January 22, 2023

Quote: "Colleagues from the Prosecutor's Office of the city of Sofia categorically established that Bulgaria has nothing to do with the explosion on the Crimean bridge. This is another Russian hybrid attack against the European community."

Details: The explosion on the Crimean bridge, which connects the occupied Crimea with Russia, occurred on 8 October 2022.

Soon after the explosion, there was information that the lorry containing the explosives, among other things, drove through the territory of Bulgaria to reach its destination.

Seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire as a result of the explosion, and two automobile spans of the bridge partially collapsed.

