Macron does not rule out supply of Leclerc tanks to Ukraine at press conference with Scholz

European PravdaSunday, 22 January 2023, 20:18

France does not rule out the supply of Leclerc heavy battle tanks to Ukraine for support in the war against Russia.

Source: French President Emmanuel Macron at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Paris, European Pravda reports, citing Le Figaro

Details: "As for Leclerc, I have asked the Minister of the Armed Forces to work on it. Nothing is ruled out, and it is really being assessed collectively," said the French president.

Answering questions about the German Leopard tanks, Scholz said that "the way we have acted in the past is always closely coordinated with our friends and allies, and we will continue to act according to the specific situation."

Earlier this month, France, Germany and the US pledged to provide French AMX-10 RC light tanks, 40 German Marder infantry fighting vehicles and 50 Bradley fighting vehicles.

Background:

  • Rishi Sunak, UK Prime Minister, has pledged to provide Ukraine with 14 Challenger 2 tanks, becoming the first western country to supply the heavy tanks that Kyiv has been insisting on.
  • According to the German mass media, the German Defence Ministry had a list of Leopard tanks as early as the summer of 2022, on the basis of which it would be possible to determine the tanks that could potentially be transferred to Ukraine.

