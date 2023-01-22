All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians tried to advance on Zaporizhzhia front, but were repelled

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 22 January 2023, 20:37

Russian troops have tried to conduct an offensive in small groups in the south of Ukraine, in particular, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, but were repelled and forced to retreat.

Source: Yevhen Yerin, Head of the joint press centre for Ukraine’s Defence Forces on the Tavriya front, on air of Suspilne, a public broadcaster

Quote: "Currently, the enemy is making certain attempts in small groups to improve their tactical position. At some points, they even managed to advance. But these attempts were stopped, and the enemy was forced to retreat."

Details: Yerin emphasised that the position of Ukrainian troops has not changed at the moment.

"As for the concentration of enemy forces. A certain strengthening is being carried out in certain directions. In general, the enemy grouping on the Zaporizhzhia front has been strengthened quite a bit compared to recent times. However, we can’t say that some powerful group capable of a full-scale offensive was created," he remarked.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News