Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad and Uragan MLRS at night

Russian forces attacked two hromadas of Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with Grad and Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: Russian invaders attacked the district twice. More than 20 Russian shells fell on Myrove and Marhanets hromadas.

Reznichenko has pointed out that there were no casualties.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine is currently working at the sites to assess and address the damages.

