All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defenders kill 720 Russian invaders over a day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 06:58
Ukrainian defenders kill 720 Russian invaders over a day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed five tanks and two UAVs on Sunday, 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 121,480 (+720) military personnel
  • 3,150 (+5) tanks
  • 6,276 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,146 (+2) artillery systems
  • 447 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 220 (+0) air defence systems
  • 287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 277 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,894 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 749 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+1) ships/boats
  • 4,936 (+4) vehicles and tankers
  • 193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: