Ukrainian defenders kill 720 Russian invaders over a day

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed five tanks and two UAVs on Sunday, 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 121,480 (+720) military personnel

3,150 (+5) tanks

6,276 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

2,146 (+2) artillery systems

447 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

220 (+0) air defence systems

287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

277 (+0) helicopters

1,894 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs

749 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+1) ships/boats

4,936 (+4) vehicles and tankers

193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

