Ukrainian defenders kill 720 Russian invaders over a day
Monday, 23 January 2023, 06:58
The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed five tanks and two UAVs on Sunday, 22 January.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 121,480 (+720) military personnel
- 3,150 (+5) tanks
- 6,276 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,146 (+2) artillery systems
- 447 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 220 (+0) air defence systems
- 287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 277 (+0) helicopters
- 1,894 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
- 749 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+1) ships/boats
- 4,936 (+4) vehicles and tankers
- 193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment
