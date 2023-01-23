All Sections
Ukrainian defenders kill 720 Russian invaders over a day

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 23 January 2023, 07:58

The Ukrainian Armed Forces killed 720 Russian soldiers and destroyed five tanks and two UAVs on Sunday, 22 January.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 121,480 (+720) military personnel
  • 3,150 (+5) tanks
  • 6,276 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
  • 2,146 (+2) artillery systems
  • 447 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
  • 220 (+0) air defence systems
  • 287 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
  • 277 (+0) helicopters
  • 1,894 (+2) operational-tactical UAVs
  • 749 (+0) cruise missiles
  • 18 (+1) ships/boats
  • 4,936 (+4) vehicles and tankers
  • 193 (+0) special vehicles and other equipment

