Spring and early summer will be pivotal in war – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Spring and early summer will be pivotal in the Russian-Ukrainian war: if the new offensive of the invaders fails, it will be the end of Russia and Putin's regime.

Source: Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in an interview with Delfi news agency

Quote from Skibitskyi: "Spring and early summer will be pivotal in the war. If the big Russian offensive planned for this time fails, it will be the downfall of Russia and Putin."

Details: When asked whether the war could end in 2023, the Deputy Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence replied that they cannot look far ahead yet, as they have to pass this first stage: spring and early summer.

Skibitskyi states that the change in the Russian military leadership, the end of the first stage of mobilisation and the regrouping of the Russian army indicate that the main activity of the Russians will unfold in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts.

Defence Intelligence expects that there will be battles for these two Oblasts in February and March, and the Russians will try to take Kupiansk, Svatove, and Kreminna under their control.

Skibitskyi noted that the main battlefield will remain in Donbas, which is confirmed by the ongoing battles for Bakhmut and Soledar.

"When spring and early summer are behind us, maybe we can start talking about the end of the war," concluded the Deputy Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine can win the war in 2023 as long as Ukrainians sttay strong..

In September 2022, Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence stated that the Armed Forces will get back to occupied Crimea, militarily and soon enough. He specified that Crimea would be liberated even sooner than in summer, maybe in late spring 2023.

Late in 2022, Budanov said that Ukraine would bring Crimea back in combined way – militarily and diplomatically.

