On Monday, Ukraine's Air Force anti-aircraft gunners landed 6 enemy air forces, including two planes and a helicopter, in the country's east.

Source: press service of the Air Force Command

Details: On 23 January, in the eastern front, units of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces of the Air Forces destroyed two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided aviation missiles and an Orlan-10 tactical UAV.

