Ukraine's Air Force destroys 6 Russian air targets, including planes and helicopter
Monday, 23 January 2023, 15:32
On Monday, Ukraine's Air Force anti-aircraft gunners landed 6 enemy air forces, including two planes and a helicopter, in the country's east.
Source: press service of the Air Force Command
Details: On 23 January, in the eastern front, units of the Anti-Aircraft Missile Forces of the Air Forces destroyed two Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Ka-52 attack helicopter, two Kh-59 guided aviation missiles and an Orlan-10 tactical UAV.
Advertisement:
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!