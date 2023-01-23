All Sections
Russia fires on house of large family, woman killed and two more injured

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 23 January 2023, 17:28
Russia fires on house of large family, woman killed and two more injured

On Monday, the Russians fired on a house of a large family in the Esman hromada [an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] of Sumy Oblast. One woman was killed and two others were injured.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: According to Zhyvytskyi, there were 10 strikes from barrel artillery, one of the shells hit a house of local residents.

At the moment, it is known that a young woman was killed at the scene of the explosion. Two more wounded people are being evacuated to the nearest hospital.

Zhyvytskyi promised to share details later.

Background: A little earlier on Monday, the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops fired on residential buildings and a railway in the city of Vorozhba, Sumy Oblast.

Advertisement: