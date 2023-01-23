Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Leopard tanks to reach us, we are in final stage

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, has stated that "the last half step" remains to be taken in the matter of Ukraine receiving tanks. Kuleba is sure that the German Leopard tanks will soon be sent.

Source: Dmytro Kuleba on air at the national 24/7 news broadcast

Quote: "Considering the issue of tanks, the last half step remains to be taken. We have already received British Challengers [tanks – ed.], which was said to be impossible. We are already receiving French light tanks so far. We hear that France is considering the supply of Leclerc tanks.

Advertisement:

I have no doubt that the Leopard will reach us, we are in the final stage."

Details: The minister has noted that providing Ukraine with any type of weaponry was problematic for Germany: "That’s the way this country is, it has specifics, which must be considered. But, eventually, we have always got the necessary result, and this time we will get it too."

Regarding the speed and "price" of such a delay, the minister assured that the Ukrainian side informs international partners that Ukrainian blood is shed for every day of delay.

Background:

Before the meeting of the heads of the defence departments at the Ramstein military base, Ukraine appealed to the allies with a request for the provision of modern Western tanks, but on 20 January, no announcements about their provision were made.

According to Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, training agreements were reached thanks to the "tank" initiatives: Poland for the Leopards and Britain for the Challengers.

A meeting of representatives of the countries that own the German-made Leopard 2 tanks was also held as part of Ramstein.

