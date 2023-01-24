Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast: over 160 strikes and 30 Grad rockets

Russian troops attacked nine hromadas [administrative units designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.] in Sumy Oblast, killing a woman and wounding three people.

Source: Dmytro Zhyvytskyy, Head of Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Bilopillia hromada was hit with mortars three times; there were 23 strikes. In addition, invaders attacked the hromada using self-propelled artillery systems; there were 24 strikes.

The Russian occupiers opened fire from a machine gun (40 rounds) and assault rifles (30 rounds) towards the territory of the oblast in the Seredyna-Buda hromada.

Russian soldiers shelled the Znob-Novhorodske hromada with mortars (25 strikes).

Russian troops also launched a mortar attack on the Yunakiv hromada; 10 hits were reported.

Border areas of the Putyvl hromada were attacked with multiple-rocket launcher systems; there were six strikes.

The Russians attacked the Krasnopillia hromada using self-propelled artillery; there were four strikes.

The Myropillia hromada was attacked with artillery; there were 10 strikes.

The Vorozhba hromada was also attacked with artillery; 15 strikes were reported.

An apartment building has been damaged. One of the apartments was completely destroyed when a Russian projectile hit it. Three other apartments have significant damage.

The bombs destroyed local residents' outbuildings: a summer kitchen, a shed, a bathhouse, and a garage.

The gas pipeline and power lines have been damaged by shrapnel. The railroad’s premises and tracks have also been damaged.

The Russians fired mortars at the Esman hromada; 37 strikes were reported. There was also artillery fire from the territory of Russia; 10 strikes were reported. Russian troops fired 30 rockets from Grad multiple rocket launchers at the settlement of Kucherivka.

As a result of the shelling, one woman had been killed and three people had been injured. Residents of the same house and members of the same family were directly hit by the shell. Two children were left without a mother.

