Occupiers evacuate their soldiers’ families from Luhansk – Ukraine’s General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 06:36
Russian invaders are evacuating families of their soldiers and officers from the 2nd Army Corps from Luhansk. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy's manpower has been reduced in certain Luhansk Oblast settlements over the last 10 days.

Moreover, it has become common practice for them to send mostly conscripted Russian military servicemen to the contact line, while professional soldiers try to stay as much as possible in the rear area."

Details: Besides, as the General Staff has reported, the Russian occupation administration in Luhansk is conducting the evacuation of soldiers' families from the 2nd Army Corps from the city to the territory of the Russian Federation.

