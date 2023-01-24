All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers evacuate their soldiers’ families from Luhansk – Ukraine’s General Staff

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 07:36

Russian invaders are evacuating families of their soldiers and officers from the 2nd Army Corps from Luhansk. 

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy's manpower has been reduced in certain Luhansk Oblast settlements over the last 10 days.

Moreover, it has become common practice for them to send mostly conscripted Russian military servicemen to the contact line, while professional soldiers try to stay as much as possible in the rear area."

Details: Besides, as the General Staff has reported, the Russian occupation administration in Luhansk is conducting the evacuation of soldiers' families from the 2nd Army Corps from the city to the territory of the Russian Federation.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News