Ukrainian defenders kill about 690 occupiers and destroy 4 helicopters and 2 aircraft in a day

The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed about 690 Russian soldiers and destroyed four Russian helicopters, two aircraft, three UAVs and two tanks on Monday, 23 January.

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 122,170 (+690) military personnel

3,152 (+2) tanks

6,284 (+8) armoured combat vehicles

2,148 (+2) artillery systems

448 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems

220 (+0) air defence systems

289 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft

281 (+4) helicopters

1,897 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs

749 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

4,944 (+8) vehicles and tankers

194 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment

The data is being confirmed.

Background: Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported it had destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters on the night of January 24.

