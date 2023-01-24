Ukrainian defenders kill about 690 occupiers and destroy 4 helicopters and 2 aircraft in a day
Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 07:34
The Armed Forces of Ukraine killed about 690 Russian soldiers and destroyed four Russian helicopters, two aircraft, three UAVs and two tanks on Monday, 23 January.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 January 2023 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 122,170 (+690) military personnel
- 3,152 (+2) tanks
- 6,284 (+8) armoured combat vehicles
- 2,148 (+2) artillery systems
- 448 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 220 (+0) air defence systems
- 289 (+2) fixed-wing aircraft
- 281 (+4) helicopters
- 1,897 (+3) operational-tactical UAVs
- 749 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 4,944 (+8) vehicles and tankers
- 194 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment
The data is being confirmed.
Background: Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported it had destroyed three Russian Ka-52 helicopters on the night of January 24.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!