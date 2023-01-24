Deputy Prosecutor General Symonenko dismissed from his post

Andrii Kostin, the Prosecutor General, has signed an order on the dismissal of Oleksii Symonenko, the Deputy Prosecutor General, after Ukrainska Pravda’s investigation regarding the official's vacation in Spain.

Source: Press service of Prosecutor’s General Office

Quote: "General Prosecutor Andrii Kostin signed an order on the dismissal of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko from his administrative position at his will."

Background:

On 23 January, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Symonenko, who went on vacation to Spain at the end of 2022, had written a resignation letter.

Symonenko went on vacation to Spain in the Mercedes belonging to Hryhorii Kozlovskyi, a Lviv businessman and parliament member, and was accompanied by Kozlovskyi's bodyguard.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council decided that during martial law, government officials could travel outside of Ukraine only on official business trips.

