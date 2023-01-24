All Sections
Deputy Prosecutor General Symonenko dismissed from his post

Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 10:22

Andrii Kostin, the Prosecutor General, has signed an order on the dismissal of Oleksii Symonenko, the Deputy Prosecutor General, after Ukrainska Pravda’s investigation regarding the official's vacation in Spain.

Source: Press service of Prosecutor’s General Office

Quote: "General Prosecutor Andrii Kostin signed an order on the dismissal of Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksii Symonenko from his administrative position at his will."

Background: 

  • On 23 January, Ukrainska Pravda reported that Symonenko, who went on vacation to Spain at the end of 2022, had written a resignation letter.
  • Symonenko went on vacation to Spain in the Mercedes belonging to Hryhorii Kozlovskyi, a Lviv businessman and parliament member, and was accompanied by Kozlovskyi's bodyguard.
  • Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council decided that during martial law, government officials could travel outside of Ukraine only on official business trips.

