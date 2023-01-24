All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Kupiansk again, hitting residential buildings

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 10:28

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Tuesday, 24 January 2023, and hit residential buildings.  

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kupiansk again today in the morning. There were strikes on residential buildings, and large-scale fires broke out. The information about damage and casualties is being clarified."

Details: The Russians kept attacking the border settlements in the Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the last 24 hours. 

Residential buildings, civilian industrial facilities and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Vovchansk (Chuhuiv district) as a result of shelling. A 52-year-old man received an injury in Vovchansk. He has been taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity. 

An educational institution and a community arts centre were destroyed by a rocket attack in the village of Vovchanski Khutory. 

Civilian industrial facilities were damaged in the village of Hatyshche (Chuhuiv district), and fires broke out there.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News