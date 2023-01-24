All Sections
Russians attack Kupiansk again, hitting residential buildings

Olena RoshchinaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 09:28
Russians attack Kupiansk again, hitting residential buildings

Russian forces attacked the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on the morning of Tuesday, 24 January 2023, and hit residential buildings.  

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "The enemy attacked Kupiansk again today in the morning. There were strikes on residential buildings, and large-scale fires broke out. The information about damage and casualties is being clarified."

Details: The Russians kept attacking the border settlements in the Kupiansk, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts of Kharkiv Oblast over the last 24 hours. 

Residential buildings, civilian industrial facilities and infrastructure facilities were damaged in Vovchansk (Chuhuiv district) as a result of shelling. A 52-year-old man received an injury in Vovchansk. He has been taken to the hospital in a state of moderate severity. 

An educational institution and a community arts centre were destroyed by a rocket attack in the village of Vovchanski Khutory. 

Civilian industrial facilities were damaged in the village of Hatyshche (Chuhuiv district), and fires broke out there.

Advertisement: