Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast
Tuesday, 24 January 2023, 18:23
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: General Staff
Quote: "Defence Forces of Ukraine have shot down another enemy Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast."
Background:
On 23 January, Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces downed three Ka-52 helicopters within three hours, from 00:00 till 03:00.
