All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 18:23

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Defence Forces of Ukraine have shot down another enemy Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast."

Background: 

On 23 January, Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces downed three Ka-52 helicopters within three hours, from 00:00 till 03:00.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials

US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"

Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows

Ukrainian artillery will support Western tanks: Defence Minister shows Bohdana howitzers

US recognises Wagner Group as transnational criminal organisation

Russian drones and missiles kill 11 Ukrainians on 26 January

All News
Donetsk region
Russia explains why it will not rebuild Azovstal steelworks in captured Mariupol
Russian troops attack Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast, wounding 4 people
Russians kill three civilians in Donetsk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:57
A peardrop-flavoured cure for war: a Ukrainian-German doctor on Ukrainian refugees, a remedy for losing your home, the fear of death and the power of love
23:05
Zelenskyy recalls National Security Council's decision regarding trips abroad for officials
22:47
We know what the invaders are planning, and we are countering it – Zelenskyy
22:22
Zelenskyy on new Russian attacks: This can only be stopped with proper weapons
22:01
US will send Ukraine more advanced Abrams tanks, but without "secret armour"
21:38
France and Italy soon to close deal on supplying Ukraine with SAMP/T air defence systems
21:33
France will allocate 3 million euros to finance IAEA mission and security of Ukrainian NPPs
21:27
Russian occupiers actively use mobile crematoriums
21:13
Russia blocks Black Sea Grain Initiative: vessel departure from Ukrainian ports plummets to record lows
21:10
American auditors come to Ukraine to control use of military and financial aid
All News