All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 24 January 2023, 17:23
Ukrainian Air Force shoots down Russian Su-25 in Donetsk Oblast

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has shot down a Russian Su-25 ground attack jet in Donetsk Oblast. 

Source: General Staff

Quote: "Defence Forces of Ukraine have shot down another enemy Su-25 jet in Donetsk Oblast."

Advertisement:

Background: 

On 23 January, Air Force of Ukraine's Armed Forces downed three Ka-52 helicopters within three hours, from 00:00 till 03:00.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
Donetsk region
Russians destroy house in Donetsk Oblast, killing 1 civilian and injuring 5 others
Ukrainian marines destroy Russian anti-drone unit with kamikaze UAV
Russians hit high-rise building in Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast, killing married couple and injuring two other people
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
14:56
Russia's economy reaches dangerous overheating point – The Economist
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: