Hundreds of wounded Russians treated in hospitals in occupied parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Ukraine’s General Staff has reported that the occupiers are suffering colossal losses, with more than 450 wounded invaders being treated in the city hospital of Dniprorudne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers continue to suffer colossal losses during the battles with Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

More than 450 wounded occupiers are being treated in the city hospital in the occupied city of Dniprorudne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: Vasylivka district hospital in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is also full of wounded Russian occupiers.

