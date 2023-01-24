All Sections
Norway considers supplying Ukraine with up to 8 Leopard 2 tanks

European PravdaTuesday, 24 January 2023, 19:57

Norway is considering possibility supplying Ukraine with up to 8 Leopard 2 tanks, out of the 36 they have available.

This was reported by the publication Dagens Næringsliv, writes European Pravda.

The publication notes that the Norwegian government will soon also decide on [a new tank] purchase.

 [This discussion took place in Norway on Monday evening at] a closed meeting of the extended committee [for] Foreign affairs and defence, [that is]dedicated to providing military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, Norwegian journalists [were informed] that Monday's meeting [primarily discussed] tanks, [as a follow up to Annalena Baerbok’s , Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, statement] that Berlin will not object if Poland sends its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On 24 January, it became known that Germany received a request from Poland  [concerning] the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The German government stated that they want[intend?] to review this application as quickly as possible. According to media reports, the decision may be announced on 25 January.

