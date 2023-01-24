Norway considers supplying Ukraine with up to 8 Leopard 2 tanks

Norway is considering possibility supplying Ukraine with up to 8 Leopard 2 tanks, out of the 36 they have available.

This was reported by the publication Dagens Næringsliv, writes European Pravda.

The publication notes that the Norwegian government will soon also decide on [a new tank] purchase.

[This discussion took place in Norway on Monday evening at] a closed meeting of the extended committee [for] Foreign affairs and defence, [that is]dedicated to providing military assistance to Ukraine.

In particular, Norwegian journalists [were informed] that Monday's meeting [primarily discussed] tanks, [as a follow up to Annalena Baerbok’s , Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany, statement] that Berlin will not object if Poland sends its Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

On 24 January, it became known that Germany received a request from Poland [concerning] the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. The German government stated that they want[intend?] to review this application as quickly as possible. According to media reports, the decision may be announced on 25 January.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!