Putin praises Russia's air defence and says no one else in world produces so many missiles

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that the production of anti-air missiles in the Russian Federation can be compared with the production volumes in the whole world.

Source: pro-Kremlin publishing RIA Novosti

Quote: "Practical combat work shows that Russia's air defence is one of the best in the world...

I have already said that the USA produces missiles for the Patriot system; and in our country, such missiles are produced three times more [than that], even more than three times.

As for anti-aircraft missiles in general, for various purposes, Russian production can be compared with the entire world's production.

Among other things, the systems themselves are modern and reliable. However, of course, everything happens, but in general, the system works well."

Background:

On 20 January, Russian media outlets and social media began to publish photos and videos of what appear to be Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft gun missile systems installed on the roofs of several buildings in Moscow, in particular on top of the Ministry of Defence. It is not yet known whether the Russians have actually installed these weapons on rooftops.

On the same day, it was reported that the air defence system was installed 10 kilometres from the residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Russians have already started installing air defence systems in Novgorod Oblast, Russia. The air defence systems that are supposed to protect Russian President Vladimir Putin and his close circle have been spotted near his residence in Yashcherovo village in the Valday district.

