Two British volunteers believed missing killed in Donbas

The families of the British volunteers Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, who disappeared in Donbas in early January, confirmed on Tuesday that they were killed during an attempted humanitarian evacuation from the city of Soledar in Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported in a statement issued by the UK Foreign Office, which is quoted by European Pravda.

In the statement, Parry's family said that he had travelled to Ukraine back in March 2022 and had helped save over 400 lives and many abandoned pets.

"It is impossible to put into words how much he will be missed but he will forever be in our hearts. We feel so privileged that he chose our family to be part of," they said.

The statement from the deceased British man’s family ended with the words "Glory to Ukraine, glory to heroes!" in Ukrainian, transliterated into English.

The family did not specify how the deaths of Parry and Bagshaw had been confirmed, but last week Russian sources close to the Wagner Group shared a photo of Parry's body, describing him as a "volunteer".

Background: Donetsk Oblast police reported on the disappearance of British citizens Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry in early January. They disappeared on 7 January on their way from Kramatorsk to Soledar, where heavy fighting was underway.

In recent weeks Bagshaw and Parry had been helping to evacuate people from the war zone and deliver humanitarian aid.

