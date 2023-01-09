All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Two British volunteers disappear near Soledar

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 14:25
Two British volunteers disappear near Soledar

Law enforcement officers are looking for Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry, two British volunteers, who disappeared near the city of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 January.

Source: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "On 7 January, around 17:15, the duty unit of Bakhmut district police department received a report about the disappearance of two volunteers: citizens of Great Britain, aged 28 and 48."

Details: 

Advertisement:

The day before, on 6 January, at 08:00, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry left Kramatorsk for Soledar, and connection with them was lost.

The police are trying to establish the whereabouts of the missing persons and encourage Ukrainians to feed law enforcement officers any information about the missing persons.

 

Criminal proceedings have been opened under the fact of the disappearance of the British citizens under Article 115.2, Clause 1 (missing persons) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

 

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Subjects: Donetsk region
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
Donetsk region
Russians attack Donetsk Oblast on night of 30 August: 2 killed and 7 wounded
Russians kill 5 civilians and injure 4 more in Donetsk Oblast in past 24 hours
Russians fire cluster munitions on Toretsk, one dead, 3 wounded
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: