Two British volunteers disappear near Soledar

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 15:25

Law enforcement officers are looking for Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry, two British volunteers, who disappeared near the city of Soledar, Donetsk Oblast, on 6 January.

Source: Press service of the National Police of Ukraine

Quote: "On 7 January, around 17:15, the duty unit of Bakhmut district police department received a report about the disappearance of two volunteers: citizens of Great Britain, aged 28 and 48."

Details: 

The day before, on 6 January, at 08:00, Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Perry left Kramatorsk for Soledar, and connection with them was lost.

The police are trying to establish the whereabouts of the missing persons and encourage Ukrainians to feed law enforcement officers any information about the missing persons.

Criminal proceedings have been opened under the fact of the disappearance of the British citizens under Article 115.2, Clause 1 (missing persons) of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

