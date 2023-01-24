Russia wants to create over 20 penal colonies in occupied part of Ukraine

The Russian government has ordered the creation of 24 penal colonies in the occupied Oblasts of Ukraine.

Source: Russian Government decree; Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The Russian invaders are planning to create 12 correctional facilities in occupied Donetsk Oblast, 7 in Luhansk Oblast, 3 in the annexed part of Kherson Oblast, and 2 (including a minimum security prison) in the annexed part of Zaporizhia Oblast.

The Russian Government also plans to create three medical correctional facilities and three correctional centres there.

As of November 2022, there were 626 penal colonies in Russia. Media note that, on average, this is about seven colonies per region.

In November 2022, Sirena, the publication of Aleksei Navalny's team, reported that during the retreat from Kherson Oblast, the Russian military took Ukrainian prisoners to 10 penal colonies on the territory of the Russian Federation.

