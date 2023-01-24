Zelenskyy puts new Security and Defence Council decision into effect, details to be announced later

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that he put into effect one more decision of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine (NSDC) and said that he would share the details later.

Source: Zelenskyy’s nightly video address

Quote: "Today [24 January], society has seen yet another set of personnel decisions that have been made. I emphasise the words ‘yet another’. We will continue to take appropriate steps, the people will see each of them and, I am sure of this, will support them.

Any internal issues that hinder the state are being removed and will continue to be removed. It is fair, it is necessary for our defence, and it helps our rapprochement with European institutions.

We need a strong state, and Ukraine will be just that. And today, by my decree, I put into effect another decision of the National Security and Defense Council. Details will follow later."

