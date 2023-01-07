Russians claim their air defence shot down UAV over Sevastopol

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called governor of Sevastopol, has announced the downing of a drone on the night of 6-7 January in occupied Crimea.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram



Quote: "Air defence forces... have shot down a UAV over the Northern Pier."

Background: Earlier, Razvozhayev moved all his property, including his dogs and cats, to Cyprus.

On 2 January, he reported that air defence had been activated in the city, and drones had been shot down over the sea.

