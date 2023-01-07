All Sections
Russians force 3,000 employees of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant to obtain Russian passports

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 07:26

The occupiers have forced about 3,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) to obtain Russian passports in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "...the Russian occupation forces have forced about 3,000 employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to obtain so-called Russian passports in the city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast."

Details: In addition, the General Staff reports that occupiers have been threatening businessmen with fines and seizure of property, banning the circulation of Ukrainian hryvnia in the city.

The General Staff added that the number of residential premises seized by the occupiers and abandoned by forced migrants has increased significantly.

