Russians take 300 children from Donbas to Moscow: allegedly because of "serious injuries"

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 08:49

Serhii Haidai, Head of Luhansk Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the occupiers have taken 300 children from Luhansk and Donetsk Oblasts to Moscow for "treatment".

Source: Haidai on Telegram

Quote from Haidai: "These are official data from the leadership of this city. It is hard to imagine how many children from our region have been deported to other settlements of the Russian Federation under the pretext of hospitalisation. 

In the autumn, field crews of Russian doctors conducted medical examinations of boys and girls in almost every city in occupied Luhansk Oblast. In some places, even teachers in schools collected money from children for the opportunity to be examined.

300 of them were sent to Moscow hospitals. Allegedly, when "serious injuries" were spotted, children were given first aid by the same medical workers who had been working during the trip.

And then, with the help of special transport or air ambulances, the patients were transported to Moscow, where they continued to undergo treatment and recovery. Children and parents had no idea of their grave condition before the arrival of the occupiers."

