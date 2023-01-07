All Sections
Emergency worker killed in attack on Kherson fire station

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 7 January 2023, 08:57
An emergency worker has been killed in an attack on a fire station in the city of Kherson on 6 January.

Source: Yartoslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russian army showered Kherson with fire nine times, residential areas of the city came under the enemy’s attack. Projectiles struck low-rise private homes and apartment buildings as well as the grounds and premises of a fire and rescue unit.

Yesterday, one person - an emergency worker - died due to Russian attacks."

Details: The number of casualties had not been established yesterday (6 January).

Apart from the city of Kherson, Russian attackers fired on settlements in Kherson Oblast 39 times. The Russians fired on civilian settlements in the oblast using artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, mortars and tanks. Seven people sustained injuries of varying degrees of severity.

Previously: Russian artillery was reported to have attacked fire stations in Kherson on 6 January for the second time in two days.

