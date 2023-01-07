All Sections
The next Ramstein meeting will be held in January

European PravdaSaturday, 7 January 2023, 12:56

The next, eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, the so-called "Ramstein", will be held on 30 January 2023.

This was reported in a message on the website of the German Defence Ministry following a conversation between the head of the Department, Christine Lambrecht, and the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin, according to "European Pravda".

"During preparations for the upcoming Ramstein meeting on 20 January 2023, the main topics of discussion were the current military situation in Ukraine and coordination of further military support for the defence campaign of Ukraine, " it says.

The Pentagon previously reported that the heads of Defence Departments of 50 countries will take part in the eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

"Together with our allies, we once again demonstrate that we jointly support Ukraine and act as a united and closely coordinated front. Together, we are stronger," the German defence minister stressed.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, by announcing the new Ramstein meeting, stated that Ukraine has "high hopes for new decisions from partners regarding defence support," and called the meeting "very important for announcing new decisions."

Background: The Ramstein format, which unites more than 50 countries throughout the world, was founded with the aim of collective support for Ukraine to meet the defence needs of the Ukrainian army in the face of the full-scale invasion by Russia.

The last meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group was held at the end of November 2022.

