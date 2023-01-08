All Sections
Russian forces deploy heavy artillery to shell Nikopol district

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 January 2023, 07:55

Russian forces deployed heavy artillery to attack the Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove hromadas (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on the night of 7–8 January. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a city, town or village and its adjacent territories - ed.]

Source: Valentyn Reznichenko, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Reznichenko: "Russian occupation forces deployed heavy artillery to carry out two attacks on Nikopol district.

They attacked two hromadas: Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove. Around a dozen shells hit those hromadas."

Details: Reznichenko said there were no civilian casualties.

He added that State Emergency Service crews are inspecting the areas that were attacked to establish the damage they sustained.

