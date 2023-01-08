All Sections
Russia and Belarus to conduct joint aviation drills

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 8 January 2023, 19:19

Russia and Belarus will hold joint tactical flight drills from 16 January to 1 February.

Source: BelTA state-owned Belarusian news agency, citing Ministry of Defence of Belarus

Details: Joint tactical flight drills with the aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the Russian-Belarussian combined forces, will take place from 16 January to 1 February, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported.

An aviation component from the Aerospace Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation arrived in Belarus on Sunday, 8 January.

"During joint tactical flight drills, all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved," the message says.

Background:

