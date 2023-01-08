Russia and Belarus to conduct joint aviation drills
Russia and Belarus will hold joint tactical flight drills from 16 January to 1 February.
Source: BelTA state-owned Belarusian news agency, citing Ministry of Defence of Belarus
Details: Joint tactical flight drills with the aviation units of the armed forces of Belarus and Russia, which are part of the aviation component of the Russian-Belarussian combined forces, will take place from 16 January to 1 February, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus reported.
An aviation component from the Aerospace Force of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation arrived in Belarus on Sunday, 8 January.
"During joint tactical flight drills, all airfields and training grounds of the Air Force and Air Defence Forces of the Armed Forces of Belarus will be involved," the message says.
Background:
- On 5 January, the Ministry of Defence of Belarus stated that personnel, weapons, military and special equipment of the Russian armed forces will continue to arrive in Belarus. It was reported that the Belarusian army had received another 34 armoured vehicles from Russia, which were sent to the Brest district of Belarus.
- On the night of 6-7 January, another trainload of Russian soldiers (approximately 700-800 people) was moved to Belarus. This train repeated the route of the previous one exactly, which, as it turned out after specifying the data, also arrived in Vitebsk on the night of 6 January and brought about 700-800 people.
- On 6 January, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, arrived at the 230th Obuz-Lesna military training ground, where the Russian unit from the Russian-Belarussian combined forces is stationed.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!