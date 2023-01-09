Germany transfers high-power generators to Kherson

Kherson has received seven power generators from Germany to provide electricity to critical infrastructure facilities.

Source: Yaroslav Yanushevych, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The German Federal Agency for Technical Relief, financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of that country, has joined in the provision of power generators to Kherson Oblast."

Details: Yanushevych reported that seven generators had been delivered to Kherson.

In particular, three of them are intended for the city's water supply and sewage system, one is for the needs of the Kherson oncology dispensary, and three more are for ensuring the stable operation of Khersonteploenergo [a company that is the main supplier of electricity for people and businesses in the city of Kherson and its oblast – ed.].

