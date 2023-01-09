Defence forces strike 24 concentrations of Russian forces and 3 anti-aircraft missile system positions – General Staff report

Defence forces of Ukraine performed 24 ground and air strikes, hitting clusters of Russians and three positions of anti-aircraft missile systems over the course of the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 8 January

Quote: "The enemy is conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Lyman fronts, and are trying to improve their tactical position on the Kupiansk front."

Details: In the course of the past 24 hours, Russian occupiers launched seven missile attacks and 31 airstrikes. They have also performed 73 strikes using multiple-launch rocket systems.

On Sunday, Ukrainian Defence Force units repelled Russian attacks in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Chervonpopivka in Luhansk Oblast and Soledar, Krasna Hora, Pidhorodne, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Vodiane, Pervomayske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Novopavlivka, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson fronts, Russian forces are defending their previously occupied lines, and hardening their positions.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian troops used mortars and artillery to attack near Halahanivka and Hremiach in Chernihiv Oblast; Koreniok, Kucherivka, Studenok, Buniakyne, Atynske, Kindrativka, and Myropillia in Sumy Oblast, as well as Staritsia, Chuhunivka, Mylove, Kolodiazne, and Novomlynsk in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, occupiers deployed tanks and tubed artillery to fire on the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Pershotravneve, Ivanivka and Krokhmalne in Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Lyman front, Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Nevske, Kuzmyne, Chervonopivka and Dibrova in Luhansk Oblast came under Russian fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Druzhba, Zalizne and New-York in Donetsk Oblast have been affected by Russian fire.

On the Avdiivka front, Avdiivka, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast came under fire from the occupiers.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian attacks have been recorded near Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Bilohiria, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and Oleksiivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

On the Kherson front, occupiers continue to attack the settlements along the right bank of the Dnipro River. Kherson city has been once again hit by Russian multiple-launch rocket systems.

The General Staff also reports that there is a trend of deterioration in the morale and psychological state of Russian personnel. For example, among the soldiers of the 127th separate reconnaissance brigade stationed in temporarily occupied Sevastopol, the idea of ending the war under any conditions is spreading.

The Ukrainian Air Force made 17 strikes on clusters of Russian personnel as well as three strikes on Russian anti-aircraft missile system positions in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian servicemen shot down three Russian helicopters (Ka-52, Mi-24 and Mi-8), as well as three Orlan-10 reconnaissance UAVs.

Units from Ukraine’s Rocket Forces and Artillery struck seven clusters of Russian manpower and military equipment and a fuel and lubricants storage point.

