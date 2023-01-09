Russian forces hit market in Shevchenkove in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people killed and children among injured

Russian forces have launched a missile attack on the market in the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast, taking the life of two people and injuring several others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy is launching missile attacks on Kharkiv Oblast once again. A missile strike (preliminary reports indicate the use of S-300 surface-to-air missiles) has been reported on the local market in Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district".

Details: Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the scene.

Seven civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the missile attack, according to Kharkiv Oblast’s Centre for Emergency Medical Care.

Окупанти обстріляли смт Шевченкове на Харківщині: 7 постраждалих, на місці працюють екстрені служби. Відео з Telegram заступника керівника Офісу президента Кирила Тимошенка pic.twitter.com/MSPFXFOYXG — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) January 9, 2023

Tymoshenko said that people may remain trapped under the rubble.

Later, Syniehubov said that a 60-year-old woman had been killed in the attack. The Prosecutorʼs Office subsequently reported that two women had been killed as a result of the Russian missile strike. Three more women and a 10-year-old girl had been injured.

Other victims have been taken to hospital.

Emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians struck the settlement using S-300 surface-to-air missiles fired from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

