Russian forces hit market in Shevchenkove in Kharkiv Oblast, 2 people killed and children among injured

Russian forces have launched a missile attack on the market in the village of Shevchenkove, Kharkiv Oblast, taking the life of two people and injuring several others.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Kyrylo Tymoshenko, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram; Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutorʼs Office

Quote from Syniehubov: "The enemy is launching missile attacks on Kharkiv Oblast once again. A missile strike (preliminary reports indicate the use of S-300 surface-to-air missiles) has been reported on the local market in Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district".

Details: Syniehubov added that emergency services are working at the scene.

Seven civilians, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured in the missile attack, according to Kharkiv Oblast’s Centre for Emergency Medical Care.

Tymoshenko said that people may remain trapped under the rubble.

Later, Syniehubov said that a 60-year-old woman had been killed in the attack. The Prosecutorʼs Office subsequently reported that two women had been killed as a result of the Russian missile strike. Three more women and a 10-year-old girl had been injured.

Other victims have been taken to hospital.

Emergency workers are continuing to clear the rubble.

Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians struck the settlement using S-300 surface-to-air missiles fired from Belgorod Oblast in the Russian Federation.

