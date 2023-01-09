All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another "rail partisan" in Belarus sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 January 2023, 10:40

The Minsk Regional Court of Belarus has sentenced a 40-year-old "rail partisan" from Minsk Raion to 13 years in a high-security penal colony with confiscation of property.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: The man has been accused of setting fire to an automatic block signal system relay box on the night of 24-25 March 2022, on the Novosady-Barysaw railway line near the village of Staiki in Barysaw Raion.

His actions led to the delay of 22 cargo and 17 passenger trains.

The man has been charged under the following articles: terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, intentional damage to signalling devices and other transport equipment, as well as public insult to Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

Background: 

Earlier, three Belarusians who tried to prevent the transport of military equipment to Ukraine in the first days of the Russian invasion were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 21 to 23 years.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar

Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine

Soledar: Wagner Group militants under crossfire

Putin states that war has not affected Russia much, yet whines there are no orders for new aircraft

Zelenskyy visits Lviv

Battles for Soledar and Bakhmut show importance of greater military support for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:23
Zelenskyy explains why Russia is spreading lies about the "capture" of Soledar
19:15
Ukraine's ambassador denies provision of cluster munitions by Turkey
18:27
Russian Forces want to take control of the supply routes of Ukraine's Armed Forces; battle for Soledar continues
18:19
Zelenskyy: NATO's "open doors" rhetoric is not enough for Ukraine
18:04
Will Ukraine receive German tanks and why are Germans afraid of Russia’s defeat
17:57
750 servicemen and 15 wagons with Russian military equipment arrive in Belarus over the past day
17:45
Putin demotes Surovikin, replacing him with Gerasimov as commander of war in Ukraine
17:23
Russian drone shot down over sea while flying to Odesa Oblast
17:04
Lithuania to send Ukraine anti-aircraft systems
16:51
UK also plans to send tanks to Ukraine
All News