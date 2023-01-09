All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Another "rail partisan" in Belarus sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property

Iryna BalachukMonday, 9 January 2023, 09:40
Another rail partisan in Belarus sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property

The Minsk Regional Court of Belarus has sentenced a 40-year-old "rail partisan" from Minsk Raion to 13 years in a high-security penal colony with confiscation of property.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: The man has been accused of setting fire to an automatic block signal system relay box on the night of 24-25 March 2022, on the Novosady-Barysaw railway line near the village of Staiki in Barysaw Raion.

Advertisement:

His actions led to the delay of 22 cargo and 17 passenger trains.

The man has been charged under the following articles: terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, intentional damage to signalling devices and other transport equipment, as well as public insult to Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

Background: 

Earlier, three Belarusians who tried to prevent the transport of military equipment to Ukraine in the first days of the Russian invasion were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 21 to 23 years.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: