Another "rail partisan" in Belarus sentenced to 13 years in prison with confiscation of property

The Minsk Regional Court of Belarus has sentenced a 40-year-old "rail partisan" from Minsk Raion to 13 years in a high-security penal colony with confiscation of property.

Source: Belaruski Hajun, an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet, on Telegram

Details: The man has been accused of setting fire to an automatic block signal system relay box on the night of 24-25 March 2022, on the Novosady-Barysaw railway line near the village of Staiki in Barysaw Raion.

Advertisement:

His actions led to the delay of 22 cargo and 17 passenger trains.

The man has been charged under the following articles: terrorism, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, intentional damage to signalling devices and other transport equipment, as well as public insult to Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus.

Background:

Earlier, three Belarusians who tried to prevent the transport of military equipment to Ukraine in the first days of the Russian invasion were sentenced to prison terms ranging from 21 to 23 years.

