Zelenskyy convenes Staff meeting to discuss short-term outlook for Bakhmut, Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 9 January 2023, 22:04
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 9 January to discuss the situation on the front line.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "Today I held the regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The main issue on the agenda is the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts - the areas that are the hottest now. The cities of Bakhmut and Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove - the overall prospects for Donbas over the next few weeks. The battle for Donbas continues."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the result of this long and difficult battle will be the liberation of the whole of Ukrainian Donbas.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

