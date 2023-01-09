Zelenskyy convenes Staff meeting to discuss short-term outlook for Bakhmut, Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 9 January to discuss the situation on the front line.

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening video address

Quote: "Today I held the regular meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The main issue on the agenda is the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts - the areas that are the hottest now. The cities of Bakhmut and Soledar, Kreminna and Svatove - the overall prospects for Donbas over the next few weeks. The battle for Donbas continues."

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that the result of this long and difficult battle will be the liberation of the whole of Ukrainian Donbas.

