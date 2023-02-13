Ukraine's Foreign Minister announces new sanctions against Russia by 24 February

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stated that new sanctions and other measures are being prepared for 24 February, the anniversary of the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Source: Kuleba on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast, quoted by Radio Svoboda

Quote: "On 24 February, new sanctions will be announced. They will be announced in different countries and in different institutions. This will be another signal of unity for achieving victory.

As for the UN and Russia‘s membership in the Security Council, we started the path with our statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was made public at the end of last year. This path will not be quick... Because it is about rebooting what is essentially a global institution. But we have a clear plan."

"That is, everyone will understand that they are facing crooks who usurped the place in a fraudulent way. This particular result will be achieved quite quickly.

As for the expulsion [of Russia] itself - of course, it will take time. And for this, several factors must coincide.

But believe me, the achievement of that first goal that I voiced, the delegitimization, will be a terrible international blow for Russia."

"In the UN, in Kyiv, in many other capitals of the world, various events will take place that will send a very clear signal to President Putin: if you, Putin, are playing a game of attrition and think that time is on your side, then you are deeply mistaken.

Because unity with Ukraine is only growing every day, and you will definitely lose in this war."

Details: Kuleba also commented on the plans of the US President Joe Biden to visit Poland from 20 to 22 February:

"Of course, this is also an integral part of the commemoration of this tragic anniversary and an integral part of the signal to Putin that I announced. Therefore, it is very important that it is Europe where President Biden will be at that time. Particularly in Poland, a country that plays an extremely important role in securing a second arms front for Ukraine".

However, the Foreign Minister added, that it is not just about Biden's visit to a country neighbouring Ukraine, but also about several other events "on a global scale".

