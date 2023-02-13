All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Forces repel Russian attacks near settlements in 4 oblasts – General Staff report

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 05:48
Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled Russian attacks near 10 settlements in four oblasts on 12 February.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 13 February

Quote: "The enemy suffers significant losses, especially in manpower. They focus their main efforts on conducting offensives on the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts."

Details: During the past day, Ukraine's Defence Forces repelled the invaders’ attacks near the settlements of Hrianykivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Kreminna and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast; Vyimka, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast; and Zaliznyche in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, Russian forces launched four airstrikes as well as 85 rockets using multiple-launch rocket systems. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

There are no significant changes on the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts. No signs of the Russians forming offensive groups have been detected. Russian troops fired on the areas in and around 18 settlements, including Tovstodubove, Bachivsk, Basivka, Popivka in Sumy Oblast and Krasne, Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Fyholivka, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk and Lyman fronts, Russian forces deployed mortars and artillery to fire on 22 settlements, including Kyslivka, Kotliarivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast; Novoselivske, Makiivka, Nevske, Dibrova and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, the Russians deployed tanks, mortars and artillery to attack the areas in and around Spirne, Vasiukivka, Ivano-Darivka, Paraskoviivka, Zaliznianske, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Stupochky and Klishchiivka. 16 settlements came under fire in total. 

25 settlements on the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka fronts came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Tonenke, Avdiivka, Pervomaisk, Zolota Nyva, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Marinka, Prechystivka and Bohoiavlenka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, areas in and around Vremivka and Novopil in Donetsk Oblast; Huliaipole, Stepove, Olhivske, Novodanylivka, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka, Stepnohirsk and Charivne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast were affected by Russian fire.

On the Kherson front, the occupiers launched attacks on the city of Kherson as well as 20 other settlements, including Mylove, Zmiivka, Respublikanets, Novokairy, Vesele, Mykilske, Antonivka and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force conducted eight strikes on clusters of Russian personnel and three strikes on the positions of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck 10 clusters of personnel, an air defence position and three ammunition storage points.

