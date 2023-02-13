All Sections
About 200 Russian National Guard members sent to occupied Kherson Oblast

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 06:21
About 200 Russian National Guard members sent to occupied Kherson Oblast

Russians have sent 200 members of the National Guard of Russia to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast and restricted the movement of local residents.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy has sent about 200 soldiers from the Russian National Guard to the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast in order to strengthen counter-sabotage measures there."

Details: According to the General Staff, Russian soldiers have been deployed at the Chaika recreation centre in the village of Lazurne, and the movement of local residents in the village has been restricted for the safety of the occupiers.

In addition, the General Staff reported, the number of servicemen of the Russian occupation force with signs of frostbite on their extremities has increased significantly since January of this year due to the low level of winter uniform provision.

"So, the number of patients with such a diagnosis is up to 30 percent of all wounded in the medical facilities in Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast," the message said.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

