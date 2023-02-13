19 CAESAR howitzers from Denmark are already in Ukraine

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has reported that Denmark has already handed over the promised 19 ​​CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine and posted footage of their transfer to Ukraine.

Details: As announced earlier, Denmark decided to give Ukraine all 19 ​​CAESARs it had ordered from the French manufacturer. The Ministry of Defence has posted footage of the transportation of the howitzers on its social media and thanked Denmark.

Denmark has given Ukraine all of its CAESAR self-propelled howitzers. A true friend who knows that our fight is Europe's fight. Tak, Danmark! pic.twitter.com/x4MP65Yvfo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) February 13, 2023

Background: In late January, the French Minister of Defence said that Ukraine had 18 ​​CAESARs, of which one needed serious repair. This brings the total number of ​​CAESARs to 37, along with 19 from Denmark.



In addition, 12 more ​​CAESARs are expected from France in the future.

