All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


19 CAESAR howitzers from Denmark are already in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 09:47

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has reported that Denmark has already handed over the promised 19 ​​CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine and posted footage of their transfer to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As announced earlier, Denmark decided to give Ukraine all 19 ​​CAESARs it had ordered from the French manufacturer. The Ministry of Defence has posted footage of the transportation of the howitzers on its social media and thanked Denmark.

Background: In late January, the French Minister of Defence said that Ukraine had 18 ​​CAESARs, of which one needed serious repair. This brings the total number of ​​CAESARs to 37, along with 19 from Denmark.

In addition, 12 more ​​CAESARs are expected from France in the future.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: