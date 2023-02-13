All Sections
19 CAESAR howitzers from Denmark are already in Ukraine

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 10:47

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has reported that Denmark has already handed over the promised 19 ​​CAESAR self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine and posted footage of their transfer to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As announced earlier, Denmark decided to give Ukraine all 19 ​​CAESARs it had ordered from the French manufacturer. The Ministry of Defence has posted footage of the transportation of the howitzers on its social media and thanked Denmark.

Background: In late January, the French Minister of Defence said that Ukraine had 18 ​​CAESARs, of which one needed serious repair. This brings the total number of ​​CAESARs to 37, along with 19 from Denmark.

In addition, 12 more ​​CAESARs are expected from France in the future.

