Sky defence and tank coalition: Ukraine's Defence Minister on main themes of Ramstein 9

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 February 2023, 10:54

Oleksii Reznikov, Defence Minister of Ukraine, is on his way to the 9th meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein-format meeting.

Source: Reznikov on Facebook

Quote: "I have the honour for the ninth time to lead a joint team of representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Intelligence, the General Staff, and our diplomats, which will work intensively with partners in the coming days. The pace is extremely high."

Details: According to Reznikov, the main issues on the agenda will be the following:

  • Protection of the Ukrainian skies, including through the involvement of an aviation platform,
  • Development of a "tank coalition",
  • The formation of a safety margin for ammunition,
  • Training programmes for Ukrainian soldiers,
  • Stability of support, including logistics, maintenance, repair and the practical implementation of "Military Schengen".

The Defence Minister also said that he had had several conversations with partners the day before. "Their involvement and support are encouraging," the minister said.

Background: The eighth meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, or Ramstein-format meeting, took place on 20 January. The heads of defence ministries from 50 countries took part in the meeting of the group.

