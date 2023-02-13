All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Authorities of Russia's Primorski Krai boast of developing drone sold on AliExpress

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 13 February 2023, 13:23

Oleg Kozhemyako, the governor of the Primorsky Krai, Russia, has bragged that local engineers created a vertical takeoff UAV for war and released a flight demonstration video; the media later found out that a similar device could be purchased on AliExpress.

Source: Oleg Kozhemyako on Telegram; Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti; Telegram channel Sirena (Siren).

Quote: "Engineers of the Primorsky Krai have created an aircraft-type UAV with vertical takeoff. Such a principle significantly expands the capabilities of the device."

Details: According to the media, drones will be produced for the war. Late in January, they were shown to Yuriy Trutnev, Putin's deputy representative in the Far Eastern Federal District. The developers claim that the drones weigh one and a half kilograms each, and they are preparing to launch them into mass production. 45 devices have already been released, and 60-100 more are planned.

 

However, Sirena drew attention to the fact that the drones that the authorities are boasting of are very similar to Chinese-made drones. On AliExpress, you can find a device that looks exactly like the drone in the governor's video. This is a drone from Chinese company Cuav, available for almost US$12,000 per unit.

 

Thereafter, the local authorities began to justify themselves, saying that the drones are supposedly made according to the same design as the Chinese ones, but their equipment is "unique".

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News