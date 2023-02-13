Russian deploys Kalibr missile carrier in Black Sea and intensifies drone surveillance
Monday, 13 February 2023, 16:09
Russia has brought a frigate with Kalibr cruise missiles on board in the Black Sea on 13 February; in addition, an increased number of surveillance drones on the southern front has been detected.
Source: press service of the Operational Command Pivden (South)
Quote: "The enemy is increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea and intensifying the air surveillance. A frigate joined two submarines; therefore, the total round of Kalibr missiles is 16 now.
An increased number of surveillance UAVs is detected along the front line."
Details: The Operational Command Pivden (South) has called on people not to ignore air-raid sirens.
Background:
- On 11 February, reports said that Russians were holding two submarines with Kalibr cruise missiles in the Black Sea.
