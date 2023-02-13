Ukraine will need 50,000 new officials after liberation of Crimea

Ukraine will need about 50,000 of various employees in order to hold control over the situation after liberating the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Source: briefing of Tamila Tasheva, representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea

Details: Tasheva has said that there is a real preparation for actions that will be necessary once the peninsula is liberated.

Quote: "For instance, we have to create at least local military or civil military administrations in liberated territories in order to ensure the control over the situation. Such administrations have to operate directly on the spot.

Any authority is the people that are working there and act in accordance with the law and implement established tasks. However, it makes much sense that we will not be able to hire the necessary personnel among local residents who were under occupation for the last nine years… It is the matter of the readiness, knowledge of the existing laws, a level of state language proficiency, etc."

"We have turned to various state bodies with a request about personnel reserves within our expert work. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has reported that about 5,000 employees are needed in addition in order to carry out tasks of, for example, the State Border Guard Service; about 7,200 people – for the National Police of Ukraine; about 3,000 – for the State Emergency Service; approximately 12,500 – for the National Guard of Ukraine; more than 300 – for the State Migration Service; about 550 – for prosecutor’s bodies; and 300 employees – for the State Bureau of Investigation."

"The numbers show that there is a necessity in involving about 50,000 people additionally, a significant part of whom should be hired specifically on territories controlled by the Ukrainian government."

Background:

Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister, announced on 8 February that Ukrainian departments would start preparing a staff reserve for Crimea very soon.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!