Naval mine explodes near shore in Batumi

A mine exploded in the sea in Batumi, screenshot

Georgian TV channel Rustavi-2 has reported that a naval mine exploded in the Black Sea after it was brought to the shore by the current.

This was reported by European Pravda.

According to the TV channel, the explosion happened approximately 25 metres away from the shore. The witnesses heard the sound and even managed to record the explosion.

No damages or injuries were caused by the explosion, emphasises Rustavi-2. The mine’s origin was not specified.

Representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia have arrived on site.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine during the past year, sea mines were repeatedly brought to the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria.

In addition, a missile engine was carried by waves to the coast of the spit along the Razelm estuary in Romania.

