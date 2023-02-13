All Sections
Polish President and Defence Minister visit Ukrainian tank crews training on Leopard 2 tanks

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 17:46

The president and defence minister of Poland met on Monday with Polish instructors and Ukrainian military personnel who are learning to operate German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: European Pravda

President Andrzej Duda and Minister Mariusz Błaszczak watched the Leopard 2 training at the military base and test site in the village of Świętoszów, in southwestern Poland. The Polish 10th Armored Brigade is stationed in Świętoszów.

"We provide our allied support not only by providing Ukrainians with weapons and humanitarian aid, but also by training Ukrainian soldiers so that they can effectively defend their homeland with Western equipment," Andrzej Duda said during the visit.

Duda thanked the allies for the transferred equipment and expressed hope that soon the armoured brigade will be at the disposal of Ukraine.

As reported, 105 Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Poland to master Leopard 2 tanks.

Poland is one of the most active supporters of Ukraine and pushed European countries to provide Leopard 1 and 2 tanks.

Earlier it was reported that Poland wants to prepare Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews in five weeks.

