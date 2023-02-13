All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Polish President and Defence Minister visit Ukrainian tank crews training on Leopard 2 tanks

European PravdaMonday, 13 February 2023, 18:46

The president and defence minister of Poland met on Monday with Polish instructors and Ukrainian military personnel who are learning to operate German-made Leopard 2 tanks.

Source: European Pravda

President Andrzej Duda and Minister Mariusz Błaszczak watched the Leopard 2 training at the military base and test site in the village of Świętoszów, in southwestern Poland. The Polish 10th Armored Brigade is stationed in Świętoszów.

"We provide our allied support not only by providing Ukrainians with weapons and humanitarian aid, but also by training Ukrainian soldiers so that they can effectively defend their homeland with Western equipment," Andrzej Duda said during the visit.

Duda thanked the allies for the transferred equipment and expressed hope that soon the armoured brigade will be at the disposal of Ukraine.

We have launched English Twitter! Follow us!

As reported, 105 Ukrainian soldiers have arrived in Poland to master Leopard 2 tanks.

Poland is one of the most active supporters of Ukraine and pushed European countries to provide Leopard 1 and 2 tanks.

Earlier it was reported that Poland wants to prepare Ukrainian Leopard 2 crews in five weeks.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!



Advertisement:

Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy

Czech president-elect speaks about Ukraine's victory under three conditions

Rockets hit military facility and near bus stop in Khmelnytskyi – Oblast Military Administration

"Threat of reactor being struck was high": Energoatom reports two missiles flying over nuclear power plant

Saturday morning starts with widespread air-raid siren

"Two explosions" in Khmelnytskyi, air defence system activated in Mykolaiv Oblast

All News
RECENT NEWS
23:38
Macron states that crushing Russia will never be France’s position
22:54
Russian troops in Belarus currently not enough for offensive, further situation depends on opponent’s intentions – Ukraine’s Joint Forces Commander
22:34
Russians shell Nikopol and Marhanets: medical and educational institutions, houses damaged
22:01
Most of Ukraine’s territory has electricity, a very important result – Zelenskyy
21:32
Much of what we are preparing depends on battles in Donetsk Oblast – Zelenskyy
21:26
We must speed up Russia’s defeat, we expect important news – Zelenskyy
21:14
General Hodges: Ukraine may liberate Crimea before end of summer
21:01
Estonia to order loitering munitions in one of its largest military purchases
20:14
Netherlands to reduce number of Russian embassy diplomats due to Moscow's attempts to employ spies there
19:53
US Department of State uses estimate of 200,000 soldiers Russia lost in a year
All News