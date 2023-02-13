All Sections
Russian General who persecuted opposition commits suicide in Moscow Oblast

Tetiana LozovenkoMonday, 13 February 2023, 17:46
Major General Vladimir Makarov, former Deputy Head of the Russian Interior Ministry's department for combating "extremism", has committed suicide near the city of Moscow.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet TASS citing sources; Moskovskij Komsomolets citing sources; Meduza, Latvia-based Russian media outlet 

Details: The Russian agencies’ sources state that the body was found on the morning of 13 February in his country house in the village of Golikovo (Moscow Oblast). The preliminary data indicates that he committed suicide. 

Moskovskij Komsomolets newspaper notes that there were firearms kept in the house.

Makarov was dismissed from his position at the Interior Ministry's Department for Combating Extremism (also known as Centre E) in January of this year.

Meduza reports that Center E is a repressive body whose employees persecute protesters and, in particular, monitor social media posts criticising the government.

