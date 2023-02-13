All Sections
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces: Victory will be creation of such conditions that Russia never attacks again

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 13 February 2023, 19:25

Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, believes that Ukraine's victory should mean not only the liberation of territories, but also the strengthening of the Ukrainian army so that Russia will never attack Ukraine again.

Source: Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces on Facebook and Telegram

Details: Zaluzhnyi expressed this opinion in a phone conversation with General Christopher Cavoli, NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe and Commander of U.S. European Command. 

The conversation took place on the eve of a meeting of the Ramstein Defence Contact Group.

Zaluzhnyi and Cavoli discussed the supply of international military aid to Ukraine and the training of Ukrainian units in partner countries. 

The Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine’s Armed Forces shared with his American counterpart his assessment of the operational situation on the front line of the Russian-Ukrainian war and plans for further actions.

Quote from Zaluzhnyi: "I am grateful to General Cavoli for his deep understanding of the situation and significant efforts to the acceleration of our Victory, the vision of which I shared today with my interlocutor.

The Victory of Ukraine will mean not only the liberation of its territories, but also the creation of such conditions and such Armed Forces that will not give the Russians the opportunity to attack our country at any time in the future."

