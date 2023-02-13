Zelenskyy on diplomacy: Agreements made almost every day and we prepare for new ones

The team of the President of Ukraine is drawing conclusions from the "diplomatic marathon" and getting ready for new negotiations and meetings.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, in an evening address on 13 February

Quote: "I held a meeting with the international bloc of the government and the President's Office concerning the interim results of our diplomatic marathon.

Our activity is really high now. We reach new agreements every day. Last week was especially fruitful. But the key thing is to ensure that each agreement reached turns into concrete supplies for our defence, concrete interaction between states and concrete signed documents as soon as possible."

Details: Last week was especially fruitful because Zelenskyy made agreements with the United Kingdom, held negotiations in Paris with the President of France and the chancellor of Germany, made a visit to Brussels which "was unprecedented for the history of our relations with the European Union" and talked to European leaders there, and held negotiations with the President and the Prime Minister of Poland.

Zelenskyy stated that Kyiv has strong support from European institutions and European leaders, and there is "a goal of preparing for and starting negotiations on Ukraine’s membership of the EU this year already."

The Ukrainian leader said: "Now, more than ever, it feels like Ukraine's European goals are becoming a reality. Finally, there are more real achievements than political declarations."

Ukraine and the EU have been moving towards this for decades, he stressed.

Quote: "These weeks, our diplomatic marathon continues. Tomorrow is another Ramstein. We are preparing for it. And we are working to ensure that all our negotiations are reflected in the defence decisions of our partners both at Ramstein and during the time period before 24 February.

New bilateral talks and meetings are also planned. We are preparing. And we are making this intensity of diplomatic work the new minimum standard for Ukraine."

