All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians are promised cash allowances for participating in offensive – General Staff

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 14 February 2023, 05:59
Russians are promised cash allowances for participating in offensive – General Staff

The Russians are motivated to participate in assault operations by promises of cash allowances.

Source: report  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "In order to motivate the personnel to attack, the enemy units are spreading propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations."

Advertisement:

Details: In addition, the General Staff reported that an additional payment was announced for each Russian per a kilometre of advance on Ukrainian land.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

EU membership talks with Ukraine: "The struggle continues" – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

updatedOver 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:11
Leaders of Baltic countries expect cancellation of decision to allow Russian athletes compete at Olympics
16:48
Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US
16:43
Slovak hauliers block lorry traffic at border with Ukraine again
16:28
Hungary undermines EU unity – Lithuanian President
16:24
PACE to hold meeting on situation with Ukrainian children, in particular those taken to Russia
16:07
International aid to Ukraine to slightly decrease in 2024 – Fitch
16:06
Nobel Prize ceremony in Sweden accompanied by Ukrainian composer – video
15:47
Sweden announces €120 million winter aid package for Ukraine
15:15
Ukraine's Foreign Minister optimistic about bilateral security guarantees agreement with EU
15:03
updatedExplosions rock Kryvyi Rih, air defence downs Russian missile
All News
Advertisement: