Russians are promised cash allowances for participating in offensive – General Staff

The Russians are motivated to participate in assault operations by promises of cash allowances.

Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "In order to motivate the personnel to attack, the enemy units are spreading propaganda about daily cash allowances for participation in assault operations."

Details: In addition, the General Staff reported that an additional payment was announced for each Russian per a kilometre of advance on Ukrainian land.

